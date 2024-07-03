Kalki 2898 AD continues to enjoy an earth-shattering response at the worldwide box office. After a bombastic first weekend, biggies usually slow down by this point, and collections witness a dip. But Nag Ashwin’s directorial has maintained its rock-solid hold so far. As for North America, Prabhas becomes the second actor after Shah Rukh Khan to score a $12 million grosser. Scroll below for a detailed analysis!

The trends in North America have been fantastic right from the word go. Initially, it was a war with RRR to score the biggest Indian opening in the USA/ Canada markets. It has also found a spot in the Top 5 Tollywood films in the overseas markets, and interestingly, Prabhas has as many as four of his movies on the list – Baahubali, Baahubali 2, Salaar and now Kalki 2898 AD.

As per the latest update, the epic dystopian science-fiction action drama has added $12 million to its box office collections in North America in 6 days. As per Nishit Shaw, Prabhas is now the only actor after Shah Rukh Khan to have two of his films achieve that milestone in the international circuit.

Take a look at the Indian actors with $12 million grossers in North America below:

Prabhas – 2 (Baahubali 2, Kalki 2898 AD)

Shah Rukh Khan – 2 (Pathaan, Jawan)

Ranbir Kapoor – 1 (Animal)

Ranveer Singh – 1 (Padmaavat)

Aamir Khan – 1 (Dangal)

NTR Jr – 1 (RRR)

Ram Charan – 1 (RRR)

It is to be noted that Kalki 2898 AD is yet to complete a week at the box office. It is insane that Prabhas starrer has achieved such heights in such a short period. But what’s more exciting is where it will land in its lifetime! Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ram Charan, and all the actors lagging behind will really have to pace up to compete with SRK and our Darling.

Meanwhile, Nag Ashwin’s film is now the third-highest-grossing Tollywood film in North America. It is only after Baahubali 2 and RRR. Time will tell whether Prabhas will beat himself to achieve another milestone in the USA/ Canada markets.

