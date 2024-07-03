Kalki 2898 AD has been enjoying a successful run at the box office so far. Not just India, Prabhas starrer has created a storm in many international markets, especially North America. It has entered the 600 crore club within six days. But how much more does it need to enter the list of the Top 10 highest Indian grossers worldwide? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

The Nag Ashwin directorial hit the theatres globally on June 27, 2024. It began on a thunderous note, adding a staggering 191.50 crores gross to the kitty. The epic dystopian science fiction action film strengthened with each passing day, achieving some massive milestones in its theatrical run.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Worldwide Collections

As per the early estimates, Kalki 2898 AD has concluded its worldwide collections at 600.14 crores on day 6. This includes net collections of 373 crores and gross earnings of 440.14 crores from India. The remaining 160 crores gross are from the overseas markets.

If one considers the list of Top 10 highest Indian grossers worldwide, Aamir Khan led PK is in the last spot with worldwide collections of 831.50 crores. The list also features Jawan, Pathaan, Dangal, and KGF Chapter 2, among other biggies.

Take a look at the Highest Indian Grossers at the worldwide box office below:

Dangal: 1970 crores Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: 1800 crores RRR: 1271.30 crores KGF: Chapter 2: 1230 crores Jawan: 1143.59 crores Pathaan: 1060.43 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 915 crores Animal: 917.52 crores Secret Superstar: 902.92 crores PK: 831.50 crores

Kalki 2898 AD will need at least 231.36 crores more to enter the top 10. That seems to be a cakewalk, and those collections will likely be made by the end of the first week. The real curiosity is around where this Prabhas starrer will eventually end up in its lifetime!

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Apart from Prabhas, the film stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan in pivotal roles. Vijay Deverakonda, SS Rajamouli, Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan, and Ram Gopal Varma also make special appearances.

