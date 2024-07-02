Kalki 2898 AD was released in theatres on June 27 and received amazing reviews. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. It’s a wonderful blend of science fiction and Hindu mythology, packed with intense emotions, drama, and action. Actor Vijay Deverakonda makes a special appearance in the movie.

Now that it has been almost a week since Kalki 2898 AD was released in theatres, the spoilers are out everywhere. Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda and several other South stars have a special role in the Prabhas’ starrer. Vijay plays the role of Arjuna, one of the Pandavas. The actor appears during a pivotal flashback scene during the climax sequence. Deverakonda’s performance has received a tremendous response from the fans.

Vijay Deverakonda On His Special Appearance in Kalki 2898 AD

As reported by News 18, Vijay was asked why he decided to be a part of Kalki 2898 AD. The Family Star actor responded that he took up the role for Prabhas and director Nag Ashwin. They are his favourite people. “There is no such thing as Prabhas vs Vijay in the film. We just played those roles as Karna and Arjuna in the Nagi Universe,” said the Arjun Reddy star.

On June 29, Vijay Deverakonda took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his reaction after watching Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone & Kamal Haasan’s Kalki 2898 AD. The Arjun Reddy star wrote, “Just watched the film. I don’t know what to say.. Overwhelmed. Indian cinema new level unlocked. Wth was that! I hope it makes a 1000 crores and more..”

As Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjuna appears during the flashback scene, we might get to see more of him in the sequel. Meanwhile, along with Vijay Deverakonda, other celebs who appear in the film are Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, SS Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma, Krishnakumar, and Malvika Nair.

