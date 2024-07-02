Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi extravaganza, Kalki 2898 AD, has taken the box office by storm. While the film boasts a star-studded cast and thrilling action sequences, a lingering question hangs in the air: who is Supreme Yaskin, the enigmatic villain played by the legendary Kamal Haasan?

Yaskin Unveiled: A God Complex Fueled by Science

Supreme Yaskin sits at the heart of a cryptic project known only as Project K. Shrouded in secrecy, the project hints at Yaskin’s ambition – the creation of a life-extending serum using artificially inseminated fetuses. His physical appearance adds another layer of intrigue. A network of life-sustaining cords keeps him tethered, resembling an incomplete human fetus.

Yaskin’s motivations delve deeper than mere survival. He craves god-like power, a desire evident in his pursuit of eliminating Sumati’s (Deepika Padukone) unborn child. This destructive agenda aligns him with the mythological demon Kali, destined to clash with Kalki, the prophesied saviour.

Mythology Meets Sci-Fi: A Battle Reimagined

Hindu mythology portrays Kalki as the 10th and final avatar of Lord Vishnu, destined to vanquish evil at the end of Kali Yuga, an era of moral decay. Kali, the asura, represents a period of violence and corruption. Yaskin’s intent to eliminate the unborn Kalki and inject his serum mirrors this mythological conflict – a futuristic interpretation of the battle between good and evil.

The connection strengthens when Yaskin chants a Sanskrit shlok at the film’s climax. It translates to “The wheels of Jagannatha’s chariot are coming,” signifying his awareness of the approaching Vishnu avatar after acquiring the serum.

A Modern Morality Tale: Yaskin’s Legacy

Kalki 2898 AD masterfully blends science fiction with ancient mythology. Supreme Yaskin, masterfully portrayed by Kamal Haasan, embodies a modern interpretation of the age-old struggle between good and evil. His insatiable thirst for power and immortality transforms him into a complex and formidable adversary, driving the film’s epic narrative.

Through Yaskin, the film compels us to confront the potential dangers of unchecked ambition and the ethical dilemmas posed by scientific advancements. As the story unfolds in the sequel, Yaskin’s legacy promises to remain a central force, shaping the fate of this captivating sci-fi universe.

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD Superstar Prabhas’ Films Ranked: From 1000 Crore Box Office Blockbuster Baahubali To Lowest Rated Adipurush At 3.8 – Where To Watch All The 22 Films Of Darling Of The Nation!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News