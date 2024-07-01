Yash and Nayanthara will share screen space for the first time in ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups’. The movie was announced last year, and everyone is excited to learn more about it. It’s one of the biggest movies Yash has signed after KGF, and fans can’t wait to see what the makers have in store for them. The movie is going to be a pan-India release, and there’s a new update on its grand sets.

Toxic is going to be a true actioner set against the drug mafia backdrop. The latest update is that the film will be set between the 1950s and 1970s. So, the sets are planned in the same way.

Yash & Nayanthara’s Toxic Movie Update

A source told Hindustan Times, “The film is set between the 1950s and 1970s. An entire world of Toxic has been created — a larger-than-life version of that era, yet very authentic. The set is situated on the outskirts of Bangalore, and the level of detail is something that will blow the audience’s mind.”

It would be interesting to see Yash in action in a story that’s set in such a different era. The film is helmed by Geetu Mohandas, and also features Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi and Shruti Haasan in special roles.

In December, the KGF actor shared an announcement promo for the movie and wrote an interesting caption. “‘What you seek is seeking you’ – Rumi A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups,” the caption reads. The film is set to hit the theatres in 2025.

Check out the post below –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

Apart from Toxic, Yash will also reprise his role as Rocky for KGF 3. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the first film was released in 2018, and the sequel hit the theatres in 2022. There’s no update on what to expect in the threequel. However, earlier, there were reports that Prashanth would combine the KGF universe with Prabhas’ Salaar & an untitled film with Jr NTR. However, there is no confirmation regarding this.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD: Did Vijay Deverakonda Charge Zero Fees For His Cameo In Prabhas’ Film?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News