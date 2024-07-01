Prabhas is currently shining bright at the box office. After the massive success of Baahubali 2, he had struggled with some underperformers. But Kalki, 2898 AD, has turned the tables, and how! Many wouldn’t know, but our Darling star wanted to work with Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, but she allegedly rejected the offers. Scroll below for an interesting throwback.

In 2019, Prabhas collaborated with Shraddha Kapoor for the action thriller, Saaho. The movie starred multiple actors from South and Bollywood, including Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff, Arun Vijay, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Lal, Murali Sharma, Mandira Bedi, and Mahesh Manjrekar, among others. Despite mixed reviews, the film was a hit affair with box office collections of 149 crores.

Rumors once broke that Katrina Kaif was the first choice to play the leading lady in Saaho. But the actress allegedly made the producers chase her for six long months before rejecting the Prabhas starrer.

A source close to Deccan Chronicle had revealed, “Katrina Kaif is not in Saaho. She could’ve been part of it, as we had chased her for six months. This was before the release of Baahubali 2, when she didn’t think working with Prabhas was worth her while. So, after pursuing her for six months, we gave up on the idea of signing her for the movie.”

The insider also accused Katrina‘s team of spreading rumors to gain publicity since Baahubali 2 had worked way better than expected at the box office.

Kat has never addressed the rumors. Some other reports also claim that she wanted to be a part of the project but decided to support instead Salman Khan, who was struggling in Bharat due to the sudden exit of Priyanka Chopra Jonas. There remains no confirmation of this, as well!

Currently, Deepika Padukone stars as the leading lady in Prabhas led Kalki 2898 AD. The epic dystopian science-fiction action drama also features Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

