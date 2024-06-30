MM Faruqui, aka Lilliput, has worked in several movies in his four-decade career. The actor has worked with many biggies, including Amitabh Bachchan. But did you know the actor thought he was ‘manhoon’ for the megastar? He even told Big B not to act with him. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about the same.

In an interview, Lilliput revealed that he tried to work with Amitabh Bachchan twice, but things didn’t work out. One day, Subhash Ghai called MM Faruqui to visit his office. However, “I had no money to travel to Bandra, so one of the guys I was playing cards with drove me there. Subhash ji told me, ‘Main ek film bana raha hoon, Sherbahadur. Aur usmein Amitabh Bachchan hero honge aur tum villain (I am making a film with Amitabh Bachchan, Sherbahadur, and you will play the villain).”

When Lilliput Thought He’s Manhoon For Amitabh Bachchan

Lilliput was working on films like Saagar, Aamir Aadmi, Shararat, and some more in the line-up. However, Subhash Ghai told the actor not to do those projects so that his on-screen image would not be out before Sherbahadur. The actor told Bollywood Thikana, “Meri kya aukat thi? (What was my status to refuse them?) How could I ask those who had shot the film not to release? Jutta dhilayega kya? I left the ones that I signed for Sherbahadur, but it got shelved, leaving me without work. Amit ji’s health was not good, and the film wasn’t made.”

Similarly, his second film with Amitabh Bachchan titled ‘Aashiyana’ got shelved. Lilliput shared, “Maine Amit ji ko mooh pe bola, ‘Don’t try to act with me! (I told Amit ji, ‘Don’t try to act with me!’)”. Year later, Shaad Ali approached the actor for Bunty Aur Babli. Along with the Kalki 2898 AD star, the film also features Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan.

At that time, Lilliput recalls telling Shaad, “Main manhoos hoon (I am unlucky). Amit ji ke saath meri film banti nahin hai, tumhari bhi film nahin banegi (I am unlucky. Films with Bachchan and me don’t get made.” However, Shaad Ali told him he didn’t believe in such superstitions and cast the actor.

