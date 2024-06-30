Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals He Worked As A Watchman Despite Having Money, Says “Main Gareeb Toh Nahi Tha”

Bollywood actors who have made it and become successful often serve as inspiration for thousands who want to join the glamorous industry. Actor Nawauddin Siddiqui is one such actor. He has achieved critical acclaim and praise, becoming one of the most prolific actors in Hindi cinema. Nawaz has often shared the stories of his debut in the industry; in one such story, he revealed that he worked as a watchman before becoming an actor. But now, Nawazuddin reveals that he did the job for a particular reason, and people often think that he comes from a poor background.

Nawazuddin said in an interview with Shubhankar Mishra that his employment as a watchman does not imply that his family is unstable financially. “Meri shakal soorat aisi thi, main gareeb toh nahi tha,” he continued.

Siddiqui claimed that he chose to work as a watchman to avoid taking money from his family. The actor said that his parents were always willing to support him. Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, “That’s because I would not take money from home. There was money at home always, thoda bohot paisa tha…but I didn’t want to take money from my family because I was doing a job of my choice without even telling them. My parents were always ready to give me money; they’d say, ‘Kuch problem ho toh le. You aren’t asking for any money, and we don’t even know what you are doing.”

The actor, who has been doing a string of multiple OTT projects of all budgets, spoke to The Indian Express behind the intention of it. Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, “I do ‘small films’ because I have come here to do that only. Yes, at times I also do big films and play small roles in them, woh paise ke liye karte hai (I do that for the money). Paise milte hai acchhe usmein, taaki hum humaari chhoti filmein bana sake (you get paid well so then you can do small films).”

He added, “I make sure I am balanced that way. Periodically, I review the kinds of films I am doing. If I have done one big film, budget-wise, then I make sure I do a couple of small films. There is not very good money in small films, so one needs to balance it out. I have been doing this from the very beginning of my career.”

On the work front, Nawazuddin is currently seen in Rautu Ka Raaz. The film, which takes place in the sleepy little village of Rautu Ki Beli, centers on a dull murder investigation that takes some unexpected turns.

