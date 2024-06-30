Prabhas has done it again. Hindi version of his Kalki has scored quite well in its first three days with collections coming quite close to the 70 crores mark. In the process, the superstar has also beaten his own record of Salaar which had scored a good half century in its opening weekend despite clash with Dunki. With this, the film has made a place in the Top-5 openers of Prabhas.

This is how the opening weekend/first three days of the Hindi version of Prabhas starrers look like:

Baahubali: The Conclusion – 128 crores Adipurush – 103 crores Saaho – 79.08 crores Kalki – 71.75 crores* Salaar – 51.50 crores Baahubali: The Beginning – 22 crores Radhe Shyam – 13.94 crores

Right at the bottom of the list is Radhe Shyam which failed miserably at the box office. On the other hand Saaho is still in the Top-3 with collections almost 10 crores ahead of Kalki. While it was a given that Kalki won’t be able to come anywhere close to Adipurush weekend collections, it is surprising that even Saaho is ahead of it. The film has gained all around appreciation from the south industry and even industry stalwarts have been going gaga over the film. However, while the Hindi version is very good, one waits to see if it turns excellent on Sunday.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

