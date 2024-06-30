On Thursday and Friday, Kalki had anyways done quite well with 22.50 crores and 23.25 crores coming in, respectively. In fact Friday growth had pretty much indicated that Saturday would be huge and if not for the cricket match, the film could well have jumped towards the 28-30 crores range. However, the impact was felt in the evening and while morning till later afternoon shows were quite good, things slowed down a bit later.

Still, the film ended up collecting 26 crores* more and that’s a huge enough number. Had this kind of growth come on a regular Saturday with no cricket distraction then one could have wondered how well the movie will do from Monday onwards. However, the fact also remains that the advance booking is solid for today and while 30 crores is all set to be crossed, a couple of crores more could come in as well, which signifies widespread acceptance.

In the process, the film has also crossed the 70 crores mark and currently stands at 71.75 crores*. Of course, to get that 75 crores number would have had a good ring to that but then for that the opening day needed to be closer to 25 crores. In any case, a big Sunday awaits the film and that will not just comfortably take it past the 100 crores mark but then add more to it as well.

