Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a highly acclaimed Indian actor known for his exceptional talent and versatility in the film industry. He is known for his intense performances and ability to delve deep into complex characters. However, now he says that he can’t criticize mediocre actors as they have influential contacts in the industry.

Siddiqui initially struggled to establish himself in Bollywood, facing numerous rejections and setbacks. He started his acting career with minor roles in films like “Sarfarosh” and “Munnabhai MBBS.” However, it was his breakthrough role as a local gangster in Anurag Kashyap’s crime drama “Gangs of Wasseypur” that garnered him widespread recognition and critical acclaim.

During an interview with Zoom Entertainment, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that talented actors like him and Manoj Bajpayee haven’t been given the opportunity to headline big-budget films.“Today, mediocre actors are getting attention because they have money and powerful friends who hype them up and create opportunities for them. Because these mediocre actors have such powerful friends in the industry, we know that we cannot speak against them,” he said.

Nawazuddin then spoke about how they are not getting opportunities to star in big-budget movies. “Be it Irrfan Khan or Manoj Bajpayee, nobody has made a big film with us. They keep calling us great actors, but no one has ever invested in Rs 50 crore in us.” The actor also added, “When the same actors die, people call them the greatest actors ever. They don’t give them the respect they deserve when they are alive.”

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently promoting his film Jogira Sara Ra Ra, which also starred Neha Sharma. The film is helmed by Kushan Nandy and produced by Naeem. Apart from this film, he will also be seen in the film Afwaah opposite Bhumi Pednekar.

