It is safe to say that Jackie Shroff is now a Bollywood veteran with an inspiring struggle-filled story. Apart from his professional life, his married life with his wife, Ayesha Shroff, is also no less than a fairytale. Unlike many married stars, Jackie has always stayed away from extramarital affairs or link-up rumours. When puzzled about the same, the actor’s reply will win your hearts.

Jackie and Ayesha’s first meeting dates back to the 70s when the latter was just 13 years old and was smitten by her now-husband. At an early age, Ayesha made up her mind she would marry Jackie one day, irrespective of their different backgrounds.

Ayesha Shroff’s dream did come true, and she tied the knot with her love in 1987. The couple now has two children: Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff. Despite Jackie Shroff’s popularity and star image, the actor has never been linked up with his female co-stars in decades. When asked about the secret behind zero affair rumours, Jackie Shroff proved he is the best husband anybody could ever wish for.

In his recent chat with Lehren, the actor jokingly apologised for never having link-up rumours despite working with many actresses. Jackie Shroff added that his wife trusts him and never had doubts about him. The actor said, “She knows me in and out now. She has trusted me going out for years with the best of the leading ladies in our industry.” The Hero star added, “Sometimes we are in Ooty, Kashmir. She has never asked. She would never bother. She would not call up and check. She knows he has gone out working, he will come back home.”

The actor also highlighted his friendship with his industry colleagues and revealed how he is friends with many of them. He said, “I am friendly with Amrita (Singh), Dimple (Kapadia), Tina (Munim) ji is there, Juhi Chawla, Meenakshi Shehshadri, when we meet, we chat properly, they love me and I love them. I respect them.” However, when it comes to hanging out, the actor prefers the company of his close friend Danny Denzongpa. He said, “But I only go out with Danny. He is my close friend. Sometimes with Anil (Kapoor) too.”

