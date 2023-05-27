Nora Fatehi always takes advantage of every opportunity to make headlines with her extraordinary fashion affair. From her daily sightings, the gym looks, and red-carpet appearances, we STAN her on social media. Last night, the actress attended an event in Abu Dhabi donning a latex figure-hugging dress and got massively trolled by netizens on social media who compared her with the Kardashians yet again. Scroll below to take a look!

Nora is hugely popular on social media, with over 45 million followers on Instagram. She often shows her sultry side on the photo-sharing site, and we love her reels. Fatehi happens to be one of the fittest celebrities in B-town and has impeccable taste in fashion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now talking about her latest spotting, Nora Fatehi attended IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi. The actress wore a figure-hugging latex dress and looked gorgeous as always in it. But guess what? Her extraordinary fashion affair didn’t go well with the netizens, who started trolling her on social media for her outfit.

Take a look at her video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to Nora Fatehi’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “So desperate to be and look like kim kardashian😮”

Another user commented, “Andar bhi plastic aur dress bhi plastic👏😂😂”

A third commented, “Rabar ki dress pahen kar aayi hai 😂😂😂😂😂”

A fourth commented, “Plastic doll😂😂😂😂😂”

A fifth commented, “Why she is trying to look like kylie 😂😂😂”

What are your thoughts on Nora Fatehi’s all-red look on the IIFA red carpet? Tell us in the space below.

For more Bollywood updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Has Ranbir Kapoor Been Replaced By Ranveer Singh In Kishore Kumar Biopic? Here’s What May Have Allegedly Gone Wrong!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News