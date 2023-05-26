International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA), the grandest celebration of Indian Cinema, is all set to thrill fans with its 23rd edition in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on May 26 and 27, 2023.

The event will take place at the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island.

At a press conference held on Thursday, addressing the media were this year’s hosts Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Farah Khan and Rajkummar Rao along with performers Salman Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Amit Trivedi, Badshah, Nucleya, Sunidhi Chauhan and Iulia Vantur

H.E. Saleh Mohamed Saleh Al Geziry, Director General of Tourism, DCT Abu Dhabi said: “We are pleased to host the IIFA Awards once again in Abu Dhabi since it marks a significant turning point for our dynamic entertainment calendar. Our relationship with India, which is based on shared cultural and economic interests, has been boosted even further by the fact that Abu Dhabi has served as the setting for a number of Bollywood blockbusters, allowing people all over the world to learn about our stunning country. The biggest celebration of Indian cinema will take place in Abu Dhabi, and we are excited to welcome the illustrious actors, directors, and members of the Indian film community, as well as their supporters.”

IIFA 2023 will kickstart the mega celebrations today with IIFA Rocks hosted by Farah Khan Kunder and Rajkummar Rao and will feature performances by Amit Trivedi, along with several popular singers, Badshah, Sunidhi Chauhan, Nucleya and Sukhbir Singh.

The most highly awaited special addition this year to the IIFA Rocks is the premiere of an exclusive showcase by leading celebrity designer, Manish Malhotra, who is celebrating 25 years in the fashion industry.

Host of IIFA Rocks 2023, Farah Khan said: “IIFA is a real example of a worldwide phenomenon that not only recognises and honours the excellence of Indian cinema on a global scale but also offers the entire film industry a terrific opportunity. Personally, I am overjoyed to host IIFA Rocks once again.”

IIFA Rocks 2023, co-host Rajkummar Rao said: “I think that I am IIFA’s biggest fan. Together with Farah Khan, I am incredibly honoured and thrilled to co-host IIFA Rocks. The prospect of having fun and making memories excites me. It’s going to be a blast.”

The grand finale IIFA Awards will take place on May 27, 2023 and will be hosted by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal along with electrifying performances by Bollywood superstars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, Abhishek Bachchan said: “I am thrilled to return to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. It will be an absolute pleasure and honour to entertain and meet fans from all over the world. Looking forward to hosting the IIFA Awards.”

Co-host of IIFA Awards, Vicky Kaushal shared: “My journey with IIFA has been tremendously exciting over the years and I can’t wait to be on stage and co-host IIFA Awards 2023 with my buddy Abhishek Bachchan!”

One of the highlights of the IIFA weekend is a set of masterclasses designed for film buffs, aspiring filmmakers and enthusiasts. The masterclass series features, ‘Director’s Cut’ with Kabir Khan and Omung Kumar along with a must-attend session by celebrity hair and makeup artist Nabila.

This year, Kamal Haasan, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Riteish and Genelia D’Souza, Sunny Kaushal, Mouni Roy, Fardeen Khan, Esha Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Dia Mirza, Rashii Khanna, Sheeba Chaddha, Neelam Kothari, Bhavna Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh will also be walking the green carpet.

Producer Ramesh Taurani along with other movie moguls, Boney Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, Jayantilal Gada, Anees Bazmee and R. Madhavan are expected to attend the IIFA Weekend and Awards.

Performances by Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh will be star attraction this year.

