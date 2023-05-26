Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are among the most famous couples globally and enjoy a massive fan following. The power couple always takes advantage of every opportunity to grab headlines with their public appearances, and we love their social media PDA. While they never shy away from dishing out details about each other, this one-time PeeCee spoke about her s*x life with her husband Nick on a talk show. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Priyanka is among the most followed Indian female celebrities on social media, with over 87 million followers on Instagram. She often gives the fans a glimpse of her luxurious life, and we love her daughter Malti, and the mother-daughter duo share a cool bond with each other.

Now talking about the throwback, Priyanka Chopra once appeared on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live show and shared intimate details about having FaceTime s*x with her husband, Nick Jonas.

The Citadel actress played a game segment called ‘I Do’s and I Dont’s’ and host Andy Cohen asked, “Do you believe in s*xting or FaceTime s*x during long stints apart?” Without any hesitation, Priyanka Chopra immediately replied, “For sure.”

The host then wanted to know more details about their bedroom and asked, “Ok, do you believe in s*xting or FaceTime s*x during lo…” Responding to Andy, PeeCee said, “FOR SURE!”

A woman has got needs, y’all. Priyanka Chopra never shies away from expressing her views on anything and everything.

