Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are one lovely, high-spirited couple to do not shy away from any PDA, rather at times a little more than PDA. Once, Nick decided to go a little overboard as he gorged on his lady’s bum with a fork and knife teasing the internet with a cheeky picture.
Priyanka shared the picture and captioned it as ‘Snack.’ In the picture while PeeCee relaxes in a perfectly toned beach body with minimal clothing in a red hot bikini.
In the picture, Nick Jonas can be seen feasting on Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ bikini bum quite visible as he digs her b*tts with a fork and a knife. Netizens had hilarious reactions to this picture.
A user wrote, “Savdhaani hategi ,durghatna gat jayegi.” Another comment said, “Ghar mein plate nahi hai kya didi khane ke liye?” One more comment was a perfect pun which said, “Eating as*.”
A comment said, “Looks like Nick Jonas is surviving on snacks only.” Another wrote, “Yahi sab karne ke liye tumhare America bheje hai.” A user wrote, “Rasleela ki jaa rahi hai Janmashtmi ke din..” as the picture was shared on the occassion of Krishna Janmashtami.
Even Parineeti Chopra made a comment when Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared the picture. However, later the actress deleted her comment which said, “Jeej! Mimi didi! What is going on here the family is on Instagram. ***Tries to hot like button with eyes closed.”
You can see Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Instagram post here.
