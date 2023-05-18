Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra shared a set of new unseen pictures from her engagement with Raghav Chadha, which also featured a photograph of her father getting emotional and wiping his tears.

The actress shared some more pictures from her engagement along with a note about the intimate ceremony, which took place as per Sikh customs.

In the images, Parineeti Chopra had her hair covered with a sheer dupatta as she joined her hands and greeted a religious leader.

The next few photos showed the happy couple at the engagement ceremony. Parineeti Chopra’s father, Pawan Chopra, was seen wiping his tears in the background in one of the pictures; he sat behind the couple.

Parineeti Chopra captioned, “Felt surreal to be blessed by the Jathedar of the Akal Takht Sahib, Singh Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh Ji. His sacred presence at our engagement meant everything to us.”

The actress got engaged to AAP leader Raghav Chadha on May 13 in New Delhi in an intimate ceremony, which was attended by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and some renowned politicians.

Aren’t we loving these unseen pictures from Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha‘s engagement ceremony?!

