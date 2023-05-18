The much-anticipated return of Don with its 3rd instalment has been in the news for quite some time now. While fans were waiting with bated breath to know more about SRK’s return as Don, producer Ritesh Sidhwani had recently confirmed that it is very much in the making. However, in the latest turn of events, Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly made an exit from the same and he will be reportedly replaced by Ranveer Singh. Yes, you heard that right!

For the unversed, co-producer Farhan Akhtar had revealed that its script is currently under process and will be finished soon. Later, SRK’s exit from the franchise left everyone in shock, creating quite a stir on social media. Read on to know more about the latest update.

According to the latest report in News18, Don 3 makers have finalised Ranveer Singh for the 3rd instalment. The change in the casting has already been informed to Shah Rukh Khan. Earlier reports of Ranveer headlining Don 3 made headlines. However, only now has the latest media report confirmed the same. Known for his earlier collaboration with Excel Entertainment, Ranveer is all set to join the forces again.

A source close to the development revealed to News18, “Following Shah Rukh’s exit, the makers of Don 3 were looking for a popular and bankable name who could take the Don legacy ahead. And they have finally zeroed in on Ranveer. This association has borne fruit in the past and it will be no surprise if the collaboration proves to be another runway hit. We’re waiting to see how fans of the Don franchise react to Ranveer’s casting considering Shah Rukh won over everyone with his charismatic portrayal of Don.”

Further divulging the details about Don 3 announcement, the source revealed, “The audience is awaiting the announcement will bated breath. In fact, the video featuring Ranveer has already been shot and the production house is planning to release it without further delay.”

As of now, there’s no confirmation on the same. We shall wait for the makers to make an official announcement.

