Vijay Varma is finally getting his due credit in Bollywood but the journey hasn’t been easy. The actor made his Bollywood debut with Monsoon Shootout, a film that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. But did you know he was refused to be styled by designers because he wasn’t ‘well known’? Scroll below as he details how he came up with his ‘Marwari Johnny Depp’ avatar!

It would be safe to say that Gully Boy was the turning point of Vijay’s career. He’s been a part of many successful projects since, which also fall into the ‘A-list’ category, like Super 30, Darlings, and Mirzapur. He will be next seen in the crime thriller Dahaad, which received a thunderous response at Cannes 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the latest interview with Film Companion, Vijay Varma recalls the dark side of Bollywood, as he was looked down on by stylists during the Cannes red carpet debut in 2013. He shared, “When I came here, I bought one jacket from Zara, which I could afford. But for the main event, for two events, they said you have to wear the whole suit. And I went to people, saying, ‘Can some designer come, can some stylist help me out?’ And they said, ‘Who’s Vijay Varma? We don’t want to dress anybody.”

Vijay Varma added, “So, a friend of mine gifted me a Zara suit, which I wore for the morning photo call. And somebody stitched me a tuxedo for the red carpet. That’s how I went. When I saw the pictures, they came out on Getty Images and all these places, which I didn’t have money to buy from.”

Now that Vijay Varma looks back at his appearance, he feels he looked fine and calls himself Marwari Johnny Depp.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Kajol Shares AI Image Of Herself, Saying She Resembles Her Daughter Nysa: “There Are Too Many Eye Rolls”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News