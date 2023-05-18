Karan Johar might have been a part of a lot of controversies but the most infamous would always remain his tiff with Kangana Ranaut. The actress unapologetically bashed him on his chat show and called him the ‘flagbearer of nepotism.’ While KJo must have graciously taken all the harsh words on camera, he later went on to give it back and even suggested the actress leave Bollywood. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Kangana was the first and only actress to spark the nepotism debate in Bollywood. She called out Karan over allegedly not giving enough opportunities to outsiders but helping star kids like Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. The legacy continued with Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor, amongst many others, but Ranaut did not sit quietly and witness it all. She instead has spoken against the filmmakers on multiple occasions, or at least whenever she got the opportunity to.

During his appearance at the London School of Economics, Karan Johar had clapped back at all the allegations by Kangana Ranaut. He began, “What does she mean by ‘movie mafia’? What does she think we are doing? Sitting here and not giving her work? Is that what makes us mafia? We do that by our choice. I do that because may be I am not interested to work with Kangana and that does not make me movie mafia, it makes me a man with an opinion. I appreciate that she had a great perspective and everyone lauded her for coming on my show. People said ‘she gave it off to Karan’ and I would say of course, but I was gracious enough to keep everything. I cut none of it and I do edit so much of stuff from the show. I was like let the world see her opinion.”

Karan Johar then asked Kangana Ranaut to leave Bollywood if she has so many issues. “I gave her the platform to speak and now this is my platform so here I am speaking what I want to. I want to conclude by saying I am done with Kangana playing the woman card and the victim card. You can’t be a victim at every point of time who has a sad story to say as to how you have been terrorised by the bad world of industry. If that’s the case, leave it (sic),” concluded KJo.

The war between Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut continues till date!

