Like Vivek Agnihotri‘s The Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story is doing phenomenal business at the Indian box office. The film has already gone past the mark of 150 crores and will soon be entering the coveted 200 crore club. Amid this glory, there’s a share of criticism over its concept, and allegations are being made about its motive. Keep reading to know more!

Despite the huge box office success, The Kashmir Files was slammed by many for promoting the agenda of the ruling political party. Now, the same wrath is being faced by TKS as its subject of religious conversions, as said by its critics, disturbs communal harmony. Breaking the silence about the same, producer Vipul Shah has slammed such allegations and below is what he has to say.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking at the press conference, The Kerala Story producer said, “Anybody, irrespective of any political party or ideology, who wants to support their cause and lives, we will welcome them. We invite all the political parties to come together. If this topic has touched the chord of one party and if the other parties don’t feel their pain, that’s their choice.”

The Kerala Story producer further said, “As far as we are concerned, we are inviting everyone. We want everyone to come together and let’s make this country clean of this menace. For this everybody will be required. It is up to them if they want to join this cause or not. Again, I am saying that our film is nothing. Let’s focus on them.”

Further, Vipul Shah also shared that he’ll be donating 51 lakhs to Ashram supporting 300 women who are alleged victims of religious conversions.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: When Om Puri & Rekha Almost Broke The Chair While Filming A Real-life Erotic Scene In Aastha: In The Prison Of Spring!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News