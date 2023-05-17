Superstar Salman Khan for the past few months, has been making headlines for the alleged threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Now his sister Arpita Khan Sharma is making headlines after she filed a complaint with police claiming that her expensive diamond earrings were stolen from her apartment.

Arpita, in her police complaint, said that her diamond earrings worth five lakhs were kept in the make-up tray and had gone missing. The incident occurred on May 16, and the accused was arrested the same night. Scroll down to know more.

As per ETimes reports, Khar police immediately got into action soon after Salman Khan’s sister filed the complaint. They have arrested a 30-year-old man for stealing the earrings. The accused has been identified as Sandip Hegde, a resident of Ambewadi slums in Vile Parle East. He worked as a domestic staff (housekeeping) at Arpita Khan Sharma’s house.

Senior inspector Mohan Mane of the Khar Police put together a squad consisting of PI Vinod Gaonkar, PSI Laxman Kakde, PSI Gawli, and detecting staff to make the arrest. Along with 11 other employees, Hegde had worked for the high rise for the preceding four months. He had stolen, and he had run off without notifying anyone.

The stolen items were discovered at Hegde’s residence, and he has since been brought into police custody. The servant has been booked under IPC section 381 for stealing without informing anyone.

Arpita Khan Sharma lives on 17th Road with her actor husband, Aayush Sharma and two children, Ayat and Ahil. While Arpita has largely stayed away from the limelight, Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was recently released in theatres.

Fans of Salman Khan are awaiting the release of his next, Tiger 3, which also features a cameo appearance of Shah Rukh Khan.

