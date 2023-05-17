Bollywood’s veteran actor Shekhar Suman is known for his acting chops and comic timing. However, in a recent interview, the actor opened up about his son Adhyayan Suman’s broken relationship with Kangana Ranaut and confessed that it was the actress’ fault for their failed relationship. He even shared that some circumstances caused an obstruction of their bond to grow further. Keep scrolling to get to the scoop.

For the unversed, Kangana and Adhyayan romantic relationship dates way back. During the legal battle with Hrithik Roshan, Shekhar’s son, had made some controversial statements about her doing black magic on him and had stirred up the internet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now in conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Shekhar Suman broke the silence about his son Adhyayan Suman’s failed relationship with Kangana Ranaut and revealed that he had never interfered during their time of togetherness. He said, “I am never against any relationship. I was not against his relationship with Kangana. I think it’s a phase in life; sometimes, you succeed in your first relationship, and sometimes you fail. Nobody wants to fail in their first relationship. But society loves drama. People would have wanted Kangana and Adhyayan’s relationship to end. Sometimes even your friends do not want your happiness.”

Shekhar Suman further added, when asked who he thinks is at fault for his son’s broken relationship, the veteran actor mentioned, “It was not Kangana’s fault. It was the fault of circumstances because some things happened that were not meant to be. It should always end on a good note. Also, if, by mistake, Adhyayan said anything that he shouldn’t have, he apologised. He doesn’t have any anger for anybody.”

Kangana Ranaut is one of the most controversial actors in Bollywood. Her statement often creates quite a stir in the film industry. On the work front, the actress will be next seen in ‘Emergency’ where she will be playing Indira Gandhi‘s role.

Well, what are your thoughts about Shekhar Suman’s confessions about his son Adhyayan Suman’s failed relationship with Kangana Ranaut?

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Should Be Put To Mental Hospital & Jail Says Akali Dal Leader After She Praises Indira Gandhi For Crushing The Khalistanis Like Mosquitoes

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News