Priyanka Chopra Jonas may have begun her career in Bollywood after winning the Miss World title in 2000, but today, she is a global icon known for her work in Hollywood, fashion and more. The actress recently participated in a lie detector test while being interviewed by an international publication and was asked whether she watched SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

For those who don’t know, the Telugu film took the world by storm and received several accolades, including a Golden Globe, an Academy, a Critics’ Choice Award and many more. The film was screened at several theatres and film festivals and even had a special screening hosted by Mrs Chopra Jonas. But she’s not seen it yet!

Priyanka recently took a lie detector test with Vanity Fair, and there she was asked about SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The interview is seen showing a picture of Ram Charan and asking the ‘Citadel’ actress, “starred opposite this man in his Hindi film debut Zanjeer have you seen RRR?” Quickly answering, the desi girl replied, “No.”

When asked why, Priyanka Chopra Jonas continued, “I just didn’t get time. I don’t watch a lot of movies, but I watch a lot of TV shows. I watch Dubai Bling, but I won’t end up watching Tar.” This statement has rubbed her fans – who also loved RRR, the wrong way, as PeeCee has hosted a screening party for the SS Rajamouli film in the US.

Commenting on the Reddit thread, one wrote, “How do you host a screening party and not watch the movie?” Another added, “Wait but didn’t she hold a screening? How is this physically possible” A third noted, “She didn’t see it at her own screening xD”

Bashing her for hosting a screening and not washing it, one wrote, “She was not interested just did it for clout” Another slamming Priyanka Chopra Jonas added, “Just saw an interview of hers and Sam Heughan, where she literally says she watches movies every single night… I’m gonna try and find that link and add to this comment…”

Another added, “It’s ironic that she gained publicity from hosting but did not watch RRR and could not even correctly recall the language of the film. Admitting to not watching the film is not a cute, funny, or relatable moment. It reads like she used the RRR success for clout without ever caring for the actual film. It reads as disingenuous.”

One shared a lengthy remark calling her out, reading, “She’s a social climber. She knows SSR is the next big thing post RRR popularity so she’s sucking upto him to land a role in his next. She isn’t going to be authentic or let her work speak cause that gets you nowhere. She just cares about her career not about girl bossin 💅 or being liked which ends up backfiring cause I don’t think SSR is gonna consider her after those mishaps. Atleast Alia played her cards right with KJo Mama and sucked upto SSR and landed a role in RRR. It’s all an elaborate game of who’s on whose good side, some do it better than others.”

Check out the Reddit thread here:

What are your thoughts after reading this Priyanka Chopra Jonas statement? Let us know in the comments.

