Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in 2020, and many speculations were doing the rounds around his mysterious death. While he was found hanging at his Bandra apartment, there were rumours that he was allegedly murdered. His family even filed an FIR against his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, and accused her of fraud, and abetment to suicide, amongst other charges. Many even dragged Salman Khan, and it looks like the saga continues! Scroll below for details.

After his death, many insiders revealed that Sushant was also a victim of Bollywood camps. He was allegedly banned by some production houses. Some dragged Salman Khan and claimed he had a role to play in his murder. Although in reality, no such connection has been found. It is to be noted that CBI is yet to give a verdict on his death.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An old video of Sushant Singh Rajput from an award function shared on YouTube by Filmy Gyan has resurfaced. The late actor was interacting with a reporter who asked him about his take on Salman Khan. SSR responded, “STAR, upper case me, caps lock me!”

The reporter told him that Salman Khan was right behind him. The camera then pans to the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor, who was seen interacting with Shilpa Shetty and her sister Shamita Shetty. Sushant Singh Rajput also looks behind and notices Bhai jaan and is left jaw-dropped!

SSR then goes on to confess, “Mujhe bohot darr lagta hai” as he gets intimidated by the aura of Salman Khan. The host even asks if she wants her to call him, but the Kedarnath actors gestures a no!

The old video has left the netizens divided. Many are slamming Salman Khan and blaming him for Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

A user wrote, “Or Salman ne isko ban krwa Diya”

Another commented, “Baad me yahi STAR yamraaj bhi ban gaya humare bhai ke liye. Uska dar sach ho gaya”

A user made an insensitive remark as he wrote, “Don’t worry believe in Lawrence bishnoi…”

“Marva diya na is Darr ne,” another wrote.

Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Dil Bechara, which was released after his death.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Sara Ali Khan Is Reportedly Enjoying This Busy Phase In Her Career & Living Out Of Her Suitcase

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News