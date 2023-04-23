Who doesn’t remember Hrithik Roshan’s looking dashing as in the Indian army uniform in Farhan Akhtar’s coming-of-age war-drama Lakshya? If you remember that, then it’s obvious that you also remember his smooth moves in Main Aisa Kyun Hoon. The song, choreographed by Prabhudheva, won the National Film Award for Best Choreography at the 52nd National Film Awards.

In a recent chat, the talented choreographer, film director, producer and actor opened up about choreographing the song and how it was working with HR. Read on to know all he shared.

During a recent interview with O2india, Prabhudheva spoke about Farhan Akhtar booking his dates a year in advance for Lakshya and choreographing Hrithik Roshan in ‘Main Aisa Kyun Hoon’. Talking about Hrithik’s performance, he said, “Hrithik was magical. Shankar Mahadevan’s composition was fantastic. As I kept listening to it, it kept growing on me. That was the unique quality of that song. Full credit must be given to Hrithik. Whatever I did, looked nice on screen. He was too good.”

Adding that he choreographed ‘Main Aisa Kyun Hoon’ in 1 hour, Prabhudheva said, “We did the entire choreography within one hour. The song was so inspiring. I could visualize the song perfectly in my mind. I only had to execute it for the camera. We blocked it for one hour. Nobody would believe me. I am saying this on record for the first time. I did it in one hour.” And everyone still remembers Hrithik Roshan’s smooth moves.

‘Main Aisa Kyun Hoon’is regarded as one of Hrithik Roshan’s best dance videos to date. Check it out here:

Were you impressed with Prabhudeva’s choreography in this song?

