Suniel Shetty is among the most renowned Bollywood actors and enjoys a massive fan following. Over the years, he has played some of the most iconic roles on-screen and in a recent interview, the actor opened up on online trolling and how he’s ‘scared to talk’ sometimes because of how people on social media perceive it and later leaves no opportunity to mock him and his family including his daughter and actress Athiya Shetty. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The actor has been making headlines lately after confirming his role in Hera Pheri 3, an iconic instalment that stars Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. The trio has also started shooting for the film, and fans are really excited to see them back together after ages.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Ranveer Allahbadia on his show ‘The Ranveer Show’, Suniel Shetty opened up on social media in today’s age and said, “Today’s time of social media there is no privacy, it destroys your life. One sentence edited in 15 different ways, put out in 15 different ways and it’s destroyed our lives. You know it’s made it impossible. I’m scared to talk.”

Suniel Shetty further added, “We’ve been forced to be diplomatic because you’re hammering me otherwise for something that I have not done and who’s hammering me? Somebody I don’t even know on Twitter or on Facebook. Abusing me, my family, calling my daughter a b**ch, calling my mother, for what? That hurts because I come from the old school.”

Meanwhile, faceless trolls never miss an opportunity to mock Bollywood celebrities online and spew hatred at them for the most bizarre reasons.

What are your thoughts on Suniel Shetty talking about social media in his latest interaction in today’s age and time? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Looks Like A Royal ‘Queen’ As She Attends Arpita Khan & Aayush Sharma’s Eid Bash, Netizens Troll “Har Din Salman Khan Ke Baare Main Ulta Bolti Hain…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News