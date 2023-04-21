After making headlines for her public spat with now estranged husband Adil Khan Durrani, Rakhi Sawant is now in the news for apparently being targeted by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the same gangster who reportedly killed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala and has also allegedly sent death threats to Salman Khan. A couple of days back, Rakhi met Paps and revealed to them that she had received a threatening letter from Gangster Group Bishnoi, who had asked her to stay away from Salman Khan and the whole case.

Well, the gangsters allegedly threatened Rakhi after she penned an apology note on Insta stories on behalf of the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor. However, during her recent spotting, the controversial queen was seen hinting at her ‘secret’ conversation with Salman Bhai.

Following the everyday ritual, Rakhi Sawant stepped out to meet and greet paps and give her two cents on things happening around her. During her latest appearance, Rakhi took a paparazzo’s helmet and wore it in order to stay safe. Not only that she was also telling a pap, “tumhare pichwade mein goli lagegi.” Watch the video below:

Rakhi Sawant was heard telling Paps, “My conversation with Salman bhai is a secret. Please understand, I don’t feel safe anymore and some matters are better to be kept under wraps. I have no comments on this. I share a tight bond with Salman Bhai and his family. Please keep me away from all this.”

Earlier spilling the beans on her mail Rakhi read the mail which stated, “Rakhi humari tere saath koi ladai nahi hai tu Salman Khan ke matter mein involve mat ho. Warna tujhe bohot problem ho jayegi aur tere bhai Salman ko hum Bombay mein hi maarenge. Woh kitni bhi security badha le, abki baar usse security ke saath hi maarenge. Yeh last warning hai Rakhi warna tu bhi tayyar rehna. sent by Gujjar Prince”.

