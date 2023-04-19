Superstar Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars in Hindi cinema. His film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisiki Jaan is all set to release this week and fans are eagerly waiting for it with bated breath, amidst this, the superstar received fresh death threats. Scroll down to know more.

The superstar and his family has been under the radar of the notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar for a longtime. Previous reports even claimed that the gangsters and his henchmen even tried to attack Dabangg Khan but plans failed.

As per News 18 report is to go by, Salman Khan received yet another death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang via an email. TV actress Rakhi Sawant, who is quite fond of the superstar, was also mentioned in the threatening email.

The former Bigg Boss contestant was asked to stay away from the matter. The threat comes hours after the actress took to Instagram apologising to the gangsters on behalf of the Radhe actor.

Rakhi Sawant said, “Mere Bhai Salman par buri nazar mat rakho. Me kehti hu Salman Khan ek nek insan hai.. gareebi ka data hai, ek legend hai.. Salman Bhai ke lie dua karo, vo logo ke lie ittna karte hai.. me chahti hu Salman Bhai ke dushmano ki aakhe fut jae.. unnki yaadash Shakti khatam hojae.. me Allah se dua karti hu ke koi mere Salman bhai ke lie bura na soche.”

If this wasn’t enough, news agency ANI shared an update on Twitter revealing that Mumbai Police received a call from from a caller identified as Roki Bhai who threatened to kill Kisi Ka Bhai Kisiki Jaan actor on April 30.

ANI tweeted, “In a call received at Police Control Room yesterday, a man who identified himself as Roki Bhai from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur threatened to kill actor Salman Khan on April 30. Further investigation underway: Mumbai Police.”

