Superstar Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood. Often his films are nothing less than jubilation for his fans. He is busy promoting his forthcoming family entertainer Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan, which is all set to hit the big screens this week.

Apart from his films. Salman is quite active on social media. He often keeps sharing clips from his upcoming film. While fans are excited to see him play the quintessential ‘Handsome Hunk’, some eagle-eyed netizens spotted a new lucky charm in his latest Instagram post.

Salman Khan recently took to Instagram and shared a picture of him showing off a brand-new Rolex watch. He has reportedly added this watch to his expensive watch collection, according to sources. The Ek Tha Tiger actor is well-recognised for having a laid-back, informal style. He can sway his followers with nothing more than his pricey turquoise bracelet. But now that he owns a second lucky luxury charm, the celebrity frequently dons it at functions and gatherings. Salman has been photographed donning a blue watch covered in gold and diamonds.

According to DNA’s reports, Salman wore the pricey watch in December 2022 to commemorate his 57th birthday. He has almost been sporting this new watch to all his appearances lately. However, very few people are aware that it is a luxury watch as opposed to a regular clock. The watch has a turquoise dial and a diamond-studded 18 ct yellow gold bezel. The price of the Rolex watch is Rs 46.8 Lakhs.

Salman Khan has been wearing a turquoise bracelet for many years and considers it to be extraordinarily lucky him. Not even for a photo shoot or movie. He never took it off. Few people are aware that Salim Khan, Salman’s father and writer, gave him his treasured bracelet. When he was younger, he enjoyed playing with his father’s bracelet. Salim gave Salman the bracelet when he was an adult.

