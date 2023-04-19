Actor Vikrant Massey, who has left a mark in television, movies and OTT space, recently opened up about pay disparity confessing that it does exist in Bollywood. The 36-year-old in one of his most recent interviews, however, claimed that despite his extensive work in the industry he is not paid as much as most of his female co-stars.

After proving his mettle on the small screen, Vikrant Massey made his movie debut with Ranveer Singh starrer Lootera in 2013. He then went on to act in movies like Dil Dhadakne Do, Half Girlfriend, and Chhapaak. Read on for more.

While interacting with a publication, as per a report in Hindustan Times, Vikrant Massey while citing the example of his Chhapaak co-star Deepika Padukone, shared that he does not get the same paycheck as most of his female co-stars. “Bahar ke jo so-called ‘A-listers’ he woh bhi platforms pe films kar rahe he. Humare ‘so-called A-listers’ he yaha ke, superstars he, pichle 15-20 saalon se TV pe kaam kar rahe he.” Massey continued, “Most of my female co-stars have been paid more than me, I have never made a fuss about it. My big body of work does not give me as much money as you know, Deepika Padukone, of course.”

The skilled actor also opened up about his choice of films and shows saying, “I am comfortable in doing things I feel about, or strongly about in social media.” the actor added, “There have been days when I have taken a few comments about me, my family, my wife… to heart and I haven’t been able to sleep that day.”

Vikrant Massey was last seen in Gaslight starring Sara Ali Khan and Chitrangada Singh in lead roles. He will soon be seen hosting a crime show called Crimes Aaj Kal.

Commenting on the preparation for his role in the show, Vikrant Massey asserted, “I am hosting something after a very long time. Last time I did something like this was a couple of years ago. But yes, considering this to be a different format, and doing it myself after so long.”

