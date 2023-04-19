After her stint in Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame and became an internet sensation overnight. She entered the house as Punjab Ki Katrina and left the house with the unlimited loved she gathered from the audience. Earlier, during her appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Sana revealed that she was the least-paid contestant but turned out to be the highest-paid one by the end.

The actress is currently gearing up for the release of her Bollywood debut Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, alongside Salman Khan. The film also stars an ensemble cast, including Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, and Jassie Gill.

In her latest interview, Shehnaaz Gill spoke at length about facing rejections. She further said that just because she’s starring in a Salman Khan film doesn’t mean everything’s sorted for her. She also revealed that she was rejected soon after she had reached on the sets. She also credited her Bigg Boss 13 journey for her now flourishing career.

Shehnaaz Gill told Indian Express, “When I look back, I feel destiny can change anytime. How foolish is it to call someone on set and then reject them. If you want to reject, do it before, not when the person is already there. They said, ‘Oh she is a kid; how can we take her.’ It hurt me. Now when they would listen to this… Main haath nahi aani, ab toh main bohot badi hogayi hu, apni nazron mein. Today I feel rejections should be accepted, it’s ok.”

Shehnaaz Gill further said that acting is a difficult task which requires tremendous hard work to enter the industry. “Bohot dhakke khaane padege agar tum outsider ho toh. If you have the talent, if you are unique, then you can go ahead. My personality was unique, so main nikal gayi,” said Punjab Ki Katrina.

“My journey is in my hands. It is on me how much I want to work on myself, what do I really want to do in life, and the kind of characters I want to play. I have a long way to go. I will get films if I work hard on myself. Not that Salman sir has given me an entry, so everything is sorted. It is completely a lie if people believe that entry mil gayi hai Bollywood mein toh ab ye rising star,” she concluded.

