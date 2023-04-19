Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set for a release on coming Friday, i.e. 21st April 2023. The film is releasing on the auspicious occasion of Eid, and one expects it to create fireworks at the box office. Also starring Pooja Hegde as a female lead, the advance booking for the family entertainer is open already, so let’s see how it is faring at ticket windows!

Helmed by Farhad Samji, KKBKKJ features a strong star cast. It also stars Venkatesh, Vijender Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Jagapathi Babu, and others also playing an important part in this family entertainer. It marks Salman Khan’s return to the big screen after almost three and a half years (as a main lead), so expectedly there’s a huge excitement among fans.

The full-fledged advance booking for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was made open on Monday and after the initial slow start, the film has picked up really well since yesterday evening. As of now, the Salman Khan starrer has sold tickets worth 1.51 crores gross (till 3 pm) all across the country. It equals a sale of 50,000 tickets. This is a good trend and we expect the response to get a boost from today evening onwards.

As the Salman Khan starrer is releasing on a regular Friday, it relies heavily on-spot bookings. If word of mouth turns out to be good, the walk-ins will be really good. Now, let’s see what happens!

