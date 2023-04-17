Shah Rukh Khan returned to the silver screen with guns blazing as he kick-started 2023 with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan. The film, which created hype before it was released, broke every record with its opening day collection. Co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles, the film also saw Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana and Ekta Kaul, among others playing key roles. And now, reports are abuzz that SRK has taken a total profit sharing of 60%. Yes, you heard that right!

Ever since the film was announced, fans had huge expectations from the film owing to its leading actors, grandeur and super hit but controversial music album. But with time, it has emerged as the highest-earning movie of 2023 till now in Bollywood. Pathaan buzzed ticket windows when it opened at 57 crore at the domestic box office.

Now as per the latest media report, Shah Rukh Khan didn’t charge the makers fixed upfront fees but decided upon profit sharing. A report in Bollywood Hungama states, “owing to the humongous collection at the domestic and international box office, Shah Rukh Khan opted for a 60% profit sharing which means he took home a whopping remuneration of around Rs 200 crore.” Whoa!

For the unversed, Pathaan made a lifetime collection of Rs 543.22 crore nett in all languages while crossing the 1000 crore mark globally.

During its journey at the box office, Pathaan continued to be the first preference of moviegoers’ choice and also gave tough competition to other films like Bhediya, Shehzada and others that emerged as box office duds.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

