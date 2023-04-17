Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office (After 40 Days): Emerges As Ranbir Kapoor’s 4th Highest-Grosser Ever, All Eyes On Animal

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is in its sixth week running and is now coming to a close of its theatrical run. At one point in time, it seemed like the film would at best head towards 125-135 crores lifetime. However, it has hung in there better than expected, and 145 crores have already been crossed. Yes, it may get precariously close to the 150 crores mark eventually, which would boil down to any demand for the film post Eid.

However, it has done its job to be a good success at least, something which is so difficult to come by for even the biggest of films.

Meanwhile, for Ranbir Kapoor, the film is now his fourth highest-grosser ever and that’s where it will stay now. Of course, on its release, it seemed like a film which carried the potential to go past the lifetime numbers of his other romcom superhit Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. However, that didn’t happen, though it has gone past Ae Dil Hai Mushkil by a very good distance.

Take a look at the lifetime numbers of Ranbir Kapoor’s Top-10 grossers:

Sanju – 342.53 crores Brahmastra – 264 crores Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – 188.92 crores Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 146 crores* (still running) Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – 112.50 crores Barfi – 112 crores Rockstar – 67.50 crores Raajneeti – 93.66 crores Tamasha – 68 crores Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani – 64.60 crores

This is turning out to be a rare season though where Ranbir Kapoor would have as many as 3 films of his releasing in a matter of 12 months. Last September it was Brahmastra; in March it was Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar; in August he would be seen in Animal. The film is expected to be a biggie and it will have to see how much higher it goes in the Top-10 charts once it arrives in the theatres on 11th August.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

