Over the years, Eid has been synonymous with Salman Khan films. No matter what the critics say, people always flock to theatres for Salman’s Eid releases. This year, the actor is making a big-screen comeback on the auspicious occasion with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Ahead of the film’s release, let’s take a look at the track record of our beloved Bhaijaan on Eid!

Helmed by Farhad Samji, KKBKKJ is scheduled to release on the 21st of April. The film has a solid star cast including some new faces. Apart from Salman, the film stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Palak Tiwari, Vijender Singh and others. It marks Salman’s return to theatres after 3 years (as a lead hero).

Now coming back to Salman Khan’s magic on Eid, the trend was started with Wanted, which released in 2009. It was a box office success and since then, the superstar has never missed the special occasion for his big releases. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will mark his 11th release on Eid. Yes, until now, Sallu’s 10 movies have been released on Eid; 9 have scored centuries out of that.

Take a look at Salman Khan’s Eid releases below along with their box office collection:

Wanted – 64 crores

Dabangg- 143 crores

Bodyguard- 142 crores

Ek Tha Tiger- 198 crores

Kick- 233 crores

Bajrangi Bhaijaan- 320.34 crores

Sultan- 300.45 crores

Tubelight– 121.25 crores

Race 3- 169 crores

Bharat- 211.07

Speaking about the total collection, Eid releases have yielded a gigantic total of 1902.11 crores. So, to hit the milestone of 2000 crores at the Indian box office, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan needs just 97.89 crores and we feel, it would be a cakewalk considering the star power of Salman Khan.

