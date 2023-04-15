Gumraah has added on to the list of Bollywood flops of 2023, and the first quarter of the year hasn’t begun on a good note either. The film could barely collect in its first week, and though it has managed some shows for itself in the second week due to no new major releases, the numbers that will trickle in would be minuscule.

After playing in theatres for 8 days, the film has barely managed to cross the 6 crores mark, and even if these were the weekend numbers, then too they would have been quite low. In fact, pre-pandemic, there were certain movies with this kind of stage, settling, star cast and scale that were collecting as much on the very first day.

Gumraah is in the same zone as the Hate Story franchise (add the thrills, minus the erotica), and those films were reasonably successful at the box office. However, the times have changed, and there is nothing like this working theatrically now.

That said, the Aditya Roy Kapur starrer is certainly not bad and should have done better at the box office. Even in the worst-case scenario, it should have done 20 crores since the twists are interesting, and the pace of the narrative is good. However, unfortunately, Gumraah has failed badly and would close under the 10 crores mark.

