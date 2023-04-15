It has been a good steady run for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which is the second highest grosser so far of 2023 after Pathaan. While Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is set to put it to the third spot this month, it will continue to occupy this space until Jawaan (2nd June), Adipurush (16th June), Maidaan (23rd June) and Satyaprem Ki Katha (29th June) arrive before the close of the second quarter.

TJMM is seeing continued footfalls despite the release of Bholaa and John Wick 4 which have collected some moolah. Otherwise, all other movies have failed, barring Mrs. Chatterjee va Norway which has gone past the 20 crores mark and is a decent runner.

Otherwise, it has been the Luv Ranjan directed romcom family drama that has kept the audiences engaged and that should stay for this week as well since there is no other major release. Currently in its sixth week, the film will go on to enjoy a 50 day run in some shows across the country.

So far, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has collected 145.50 crores* and would eventually have a lifetime of 148-149 crores, and some sort of miraculous push post Eid could just help it touch 150 crores lifetime.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

