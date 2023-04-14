Salman Khan is geared up for his next big release in the form of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Scheduled to release on the occasion of Eid, the film is expected to be big at the box office and might also end the dry spell for Bollywood. Not just that but our Bhaijaan has a chance to increase his points margin in Star Ranking. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

Salman Khan is ruling at the top with a tally of 2450 points and is miles away from Akshay Kumar (1800 points) who is in the second position. The difference between the two stars is 650 points. Minimum expectations from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, even in the worst-case scenario, would be to go over the 100 crore mark at the Indian box office. If that happens, Khan will see an increment of 100 points to his total.

So, Salman Khan has a solid opportunity to rock at the top in the star ranking with an increased margin with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. To know more, visit ‘Stars’ Power Index’ under the ‘Power Index’ section on Koimoi.com.

What do you think, will the film benefit Salman Khan in Star Ranking? Share with us through comments.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

