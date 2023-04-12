It is turning out to be a very low week for Gumraah as the collections are continuing to be in 50 lakhs levels range. After bringing in a little less than 4 crores in the first week, the film dropped by more than 50% on Monday, and now on Tuesday too the collections are low at mere 0.50 crore*.

The film is playing on expected levels since there wasn’t much expected from it as far as theatrical results are concerned. A digital release would have been a better get but as is a known fact now, OTT players are looking at theatrical release first so that they offer a much lower price of acquisition. In a way, this is a correction in the system happening and while many 2023 releases would suffer the same fate by closing under 10 crores mark, hopefully things will get better from 2024 onwards.

So far, the Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur suspense thriller has collected 4.90 crores* and it should cross 5.50 crores by the time the first week is through.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

