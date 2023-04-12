Shah Rukh Khan made a comeback of his life with Pathaan! The film exceeded all expectations and went on to create history at the worldwide box office. It became the first Hindi film to hit the 1000-crore mark globally and the highest-earning Hindi film in the domestic market. Now, the latest we learn is about its spectacular collections in Nizam/Andhra Pradesh region. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, Pathaan was released on 25th January. Right from the opening day, the film began its record-breaking journey. One could say that it turned out to be a perfect affair for Shah Rukh Khan after a gap of 4 long years. It compensated for such a long hiatus with some jaw-dropping numbers at the ticket windows. Now, the latest achievement is coming in from the South side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per Box Office India, Pathaan has emerged as the second non-South film after Avatar 2 to hit the 50 crores nett milestone in Nizam/Andhra region. The James Cameron directorial had earned 70 crores nett from the region and is leading the chart like a boss. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer has hit the half-century with the help of a Telugu dubbed version.

Speaking about the Hindi version only, Pathaan has earned 38.09 crores nett, leading the spot of no. 1 by a huge margin. Dangal is at the second spot with an earning of 21.12 crores nett.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office: Salman Khan Tasted His Last Eid ‘Super-Duper Hit’ With Sultan, Will The Upcoming Family Entertainer Revamp His Glory After 6 Years?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News