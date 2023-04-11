It was a fair Monday for Bholaa as 1.50 crores* came in. The film is staying over the 1 crore mark and that’s expected as well since the film had seen some jump on Sunday and hence Monday was ought to be fair.

That said, it would have been better had 2 crores mark been touched as that would have set the weekdays for a total of around 6 crores. Since Friday stood at 3.51 crores (albeit due to Good Friday partial holiday as well), it seemed possible as well even with a regular fall. However as has been the case all this while, the collections of Bholaa are not quite in synch with the merits as masses should have actually resulted in better footfalls but are pulled back due to Ramzan.

Had Eid fallen this week then there would have been a good weekend ahead for Bholaa since it would still have been in the third week. However, with Eid arriving next Friday, the Ajay Devgn starrer would have been in theatres for way too long already. So far, the film has collected 73.79 crores* and it should hit the 75 crore milestone today.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

