Eid Bollywood Releases Analysis – Before & After The ‘Salman Khan Storm’

Bharat is Salman Khan’s latest Eid offering and it’s carrying a huge buzz in the industry. In the last 10 years or so, Salman Khan and Eid festival have become synonymous to each other. Thanks to the back to back blockbusters like Dabangg (139.25 crores), Bodyguard (148.75 crores), Ek Tha Tiger (198 crores), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (320.34 crores) and Sultan (300.45 crores), every Eid Salman is expected to entertain the Bollywood lovers like no one else.

It all started with Wanted in 2009 and has reached to 2019 where every fan is desperately waiting for Bharat.

But before Salman made it a habit of coming on Eid every year, do you know how a Bollywood Eid looked like? Which movies released before Eid 2009? Let’s have a look-

1. Kidnap and Drona (2008)

Kidnap – An action thriller film starring Sanjay Dutt, Imran Khan, Minissha Lamba and Vidya Malvade in important roles was a Box Office Flop.

Drona starring Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra was a washout.

2. Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Laaga Chunari Mein Daag (2007)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel, Shiney Ahuja in important roles was a Box Office Hit. The film is still remembered for its comedy and horror content. A sequel to the film is being planned.

Laaga Chunari Mein Daag starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Jaya Bachchan and Konkona Sen Sharma was a Flop.

3. Don: The Chase Begins Again and Jaan-E-Mann (2006)

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal starrer Don: The Chase Begins was a remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s 1978 film Don. The film clashed with Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Preity Zinta starrer Jaan-E-Mann. One Eid release of Salman which he lost against Shah Rukh Khan.

4. Garam Masala and Kyon Ki (2005)

The comedy film starring Akshay Kumar and John Abraham clashed with Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Kyon Ki. While Garam Masala proved to be a Hit, Kyon Ki was a Flop.

5. Veer-Zaara (2004)

Yash Chopra’s epic romantic film Veer Zaara starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji released on Eid 2004. The film was a Blockbuster.

6. Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Nikkhil Advani directed Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta starrer film Kal Ho Naa Ho released on Eid 2003. The film is among the biggest and most memorable Hits of all three stars.

7. Rishtey (2002)

Rishtey was an Eid 2002 release. The film starring Anil Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty was a Flop at the Box Office.

8. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Karan Johar’s multi-starrer film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was one of the biggest Blockbusters of that year. The film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan also released on Eid in the year 2001.

PS: The author, here, talking about the Eid al-Fitr period only. Films released in the late 2000s released in the latter half of the year or near Diwali but the date actually coincided with Eid.

