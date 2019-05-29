You Don’t Wear Ganji & Attend A Wedding Unless You’re Salman Khan

Actor Salman Khan has often gone shirtless for his films, but he sported the ganji look at the wedding of actress-turned-politician Bina Kak’s daughter.

Bina Kak on Wednesday posted a few throwback images of her “choti’s wedding” on Instagram.

Going by the images, about nine years ago, Salman attended the wedding where he wore a white ganji with a pair of jeans, chic sunglasses and a cap. Later for the wedding ceremony, he changed to a shirt with rolled-up sleeves and trousers.

Bina Kak has acted in many Salman-starrer Bollywood movies like “Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?” and “God Tussi Great Ho“. On the work front, Salman Khan is busily promoting his upcoming film Bharat. The film re-unites Salman, Zafar and actress Katrina Kaif after the 2017 blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai. After this he has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah which also stars Alia Bhatt and Dabangg 3 with Sonakshi Sinha.

Bharat is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film “Ode To My Father”. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Tabu and Nora Fatehi, among others. It is slated for an Eid release in 2019.

