Salman Khan Fan Threatens To Kill Sona Mohapatra, Writes “It’s The 1st & Last Warning, You S***”

Salman Khan has a massive fan following and the proof of it is his box office success. But things go the wrong way when some particular fans go haywire upon hearing anything negative about their favourite actor and something similar has happened in Sona Mohapatra’s case who’s been threatened to kill by one of the fans. Here’s what exactly happened.

Actually, multiple times during the Bharat promotions, our Dabangg Khan has indirectly taken a dig at Priyanka Chopra for abruptly leaving the project. “Thank you, Priyanka” videos have been going viral on the internet from the team’s official Twitter session to Zinda song launch and several media interviews. Actor Sona Mohapatra who has time and again spoken against the actor recently supported Priyanka as she tweeted, “Cus @priyankachopra has better things to do in life, real men to hang out with & more importantly, girls to inspire with her journey.”

Now, the actress shared a screenshot of a fan who has threatened to kill her if she further speaks anything negative against Salman. The fan in his message wrote, “Once again you tell something bad about Salman Khan from the bloody f**king mouth, I will get into your house and kill you. It’s the 1st and last warning, you ****”

She also quoted yet-another tweet asking people to show these people their real place. She labelled these people as a gang of ‘inspired by bhai’.

Such & such mails come my way regularly , from the followers of this ‘hero’ of bad behaviour. 👇🏾This beacon of ‘human’ values who inspires such serial toxic behaviour is actually claiming the title of #Bharat , drawing parallels with our great nation, nothing lesser. @NCWIndia pic.twitter.com/8cxH6vtZyg — SONA (@sonamohapatra) May 28, 2019

Dear India, please be introduced to this band & gang of ‘inspired by bhai’, bullies, threat giving goons & general scum. Let’s tell them & show them their real place in a civilised, learning society; the dustbin. 👇🏾🧚🏿‍♀️🔴 https://t.co/XJwEPGtK7N — SONA (@sonamohapatra) May 29, 2019

She responded to the threat as, “Such & such mails come my way regularly , from the followers of this ‘hero’ of bad behaviour. This beacon of ‘human’ values who inspires such serial toxic behaviour is actually claiming the title of #Bharat , drawing parallels with our great nation, nothing lesser. @NCWIndia”

These threats seem to have now become a regular thing which really needs to be taken care of. Earlier, a PM Narendra Modi follower had given rape threats to Anurag Kashyap’s daughter and death threats were given to Vivek Anand Oberoi just before the release of his movie PM Narendra Modi.

