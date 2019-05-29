Janhvi Kapoor To Bag A Sanjay Leela Bhansali Project? PROOF Inside!

Janhvi Kapoor has garnered a position for herself amongst the masses with her portrayal of Parthavi in her debut movie, Dhadak (2018). The movie which also featured Ishaan Khatter and was a remake of Marathi film, Sairat, a Karan Johar production. Now, rumours are rife that the actress is bagging a Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie, and why not? These proof are enough to figure it out. Here’s why we say so!

Yesterday evening, Kapoor grabbed eyeballs after she was spotted outside Bhansali’s office while making her way back, post the meeting. The best part was the fact that she was all smiles and wasn’t hiding from the shutterbugs unlike most actors do. She looked at the paparazzi, smiled her way through as she moved towards her car. It’ll be interesting to see if she’s actually bagged an SLB movie, and after Dhadak, we’re sure she’ll be able to totally pull something similar off!

The actress reportedly is working on her next, which is a biopic based on first female IAF pilot, Gunjan Saxena. The movie will also see Pankaj Tripathi playing a pivotal role.

Apart from the Gunjan Saxena biopic, Janhvi also has Takht which is a multi-starrer, Karan Johar directorial. It will feature Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

