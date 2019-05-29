Takht To Release In December 2020? Karan Johar Unknowingly Gives All Out

Karan Johar’s Takht starring Ranveer Singh and a dozen of other talented actors has been on the radar of rumour-mongers since a few days now. There were reports that the movie has been indefinitely delayed after Kalank. But, it seems, the team is just busy accumulating the research material for the script.

Moreover, Dharma Productions have uploaded a video on their Instagram channel which reads ‘The Beginning Of A New Era #Takht’. If you zoom towards the photo, you can clearly see that the release date mentioned as ‘December 2020’.

As of now, December 2020 has Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4 and Aamir Khan’s Lal Singh Chaddha as major releases of the month. A clash between the 2 seems impossible because both are biggies and things just don’t add up. If Takht squeezes in, it would be difficult for all of the films to find a proper date with considerable open days.

About the film, Karan said: “The film is based on a true historical event that transpired… It is embedded in history and that is why it is important to tell the way it was. It is not my interpretation of history but what happened then. The story is based on the Mughal empire and what people know… Every writer and director has their interpretation of history, but in this case, we are not creating anything. It is based on the historical facts and we are doing it with a lot of dignity.”

Even Ranveer was asked about his character in the film, he said “Takht‘ is an amazing story. I leapt at this opportunity to play Dara Shikoh who is one of the most fascinating characters that I’ve ever come across. A hero in the truest sense.”

Takht will tell the story about a family, ambition, greed, betrayal, love and succession. It is being produced by Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. The film features an interesting cast including Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

