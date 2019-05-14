Vicky Kaushal’s RISING STARDOM Makes Karan Johar Rewrite His Role In Takht

Karan Johar’s upcoming multistarrer historical film Takht is among the biggest Bollywood films of 2020. The film starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor is based on the fight for the throne between Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shikoh.

According to the Mumbai Mirror report, KJo has rewritten the role of Vicky Kaushal considering the massive popularity the talented actor has gained recently.

Vicky plays the character of Aurangzeb in the film and Ranveer plays Dara Shikoh, the sons of Shahjahan played Anil Kapoor. Talking about the part of female leads, Kareena will play the sister of Aurangzeb & Dara and daughter of Shahjahan, Alia and Bhumi play the part of Aurangzeb’s begums and Janhvi will reportedly play the part of a slave girl. Karan has now rewritten the role of Aurangzeb in the film and has tried to add more meat to it.

Vicky first came to notice with a small but highly acclaimed film Masaan. He rose to fame with big hits like Raazi, Sanju, Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Earlier talking about Takht, Karan had told Indian Express, “Takht is the most passionate piece of material that I think I will ever direct. I’m hugely passionate about it. I’m obsessed about the Mughal era ever since I can remember. That’s the one part of history that I was obsessed about in terms of its visual texture, its controversial content, the political betrayal, the love, the lust, the decadence, the debauchery, the madness, the violence, everything. That era is exotic and it’s gorgeous. It’s absolutely beautiful.”

Takht is slated to release on Diwali 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!