Did Kiara Advani Really Get Botox Done? Hear It From The Horse’s Mouth!

Kiara Advani has been grabbing eyeballs for all the right reasons. The actress was recently in news after she revealed her real name, Alia, which she changed to avoid competition with Alia Bhatt as Salman Khan suggested her to do so. Now, the actress has been in controversy as netizens claim that Kiara has recently got botox done. Here’s what she has to say about it.

In a recent episode of Feet Up With The Stars Season 2, Kiara shared how it was just some good food and fine make-up that stirred the entire controversy. She began by saying, “I remember I was at a clothing line launch. I did my own make-up, as I thought I am good at it. But I went overboard that day and in all my pictures, I could see two dollops on my cheeks,” further adding, “Maybe it was because of my high cheekbones or it was the highlighter. But everyone started saying that I had got botox done. It was so mean, that I started believing that something had changed on my face.”

When asked about the troller’s reaction, she said, “It was due to eating a lot of biryani a day earlier.”

On the professional front, Kiara who was appreciated for her performance in First Class song from Kalank, will be next seen in Kabir Singh alongside Shahid Kapoor. The actress also has Good News and Shershaah in the pipeline.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!