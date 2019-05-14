Kaabil In China: Hrithik Roshan – Yami Gautam Starrer To Release On THIS Date!

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam starrer Kaabil was released back in 2017 January in India. It was clashed with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and it was quite an ugly one. But both the films performed well at the box office and they were loved by the audience too.

After garnering good reviews in India, fans in China will now be able to see Hrithik and Yami’s love story. The film is all set to release there and considering the emotional value it has, it might just struck the right chord with the audiences there.

Kaabil is all set to hit the theatres on June 5, 2019 in China. Well, that’s amazing news for all the Hrithik fans in China. After films like Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Baahubali to name a few, Kaabil too is making its way in China market. Post several releases, it is clear that the demand for Bollywood films is huge there. Well, we will have to wait and watch the kind of response it gets there.

Rakesh Roshan while speaking about Hrithik’s performance, says, “Hrithik has always had an alluring persona in Bollywood, known for his good looks and attractive personality. So, we wanted him to play something more challenging, which is out of his comfort zone and Kaabil was the right opportunity that we stumbled upon where he plays a visually impaired man. With the kind of script we had in our hand, I knew this role will only further amplify Hrithik’s skills as an actor”

Hrithik Roshan adds, “Kaabil is extremely close to my heart and it is overwhelming to see it reach even more people now, with the impending release in China. I gave every bit of myself to this specially-abled character. The process of getting into the shoes of the character while fighting a created tragic situation was a powerful and agonizing feeling at the same time.”

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the film also starred Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy in lead roles.

